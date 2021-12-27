AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pointing to more gains while above 1.0610

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Aussie holds bullish tone versus kiwi, facing resistance at 1.0630.
  • More gains seem likely for AUD/NZD while above 1.0610.
  • The correction could extend to 1.0535, slightly above the 20-day moving average.

The AUD/NZD is rising on Monday, testing the 1.0630 area of the recent top. A break higher should clear the way to more gains, with a target at 1.0650. The nest strong resistance stands slightly below 1.0700.

The daily RSI is near the 70 level, suggesting some potential exhaustion and Momentum is moving to the downside. Those indicators suggest moves between 1.0555 and 1.0630 could continue in the short term.

From the current level, a correction to the 1.0535/40 area, a horizontal level and also the 20-day moving average seems possible without affecting the positive outlook for the Aussie.

At the beginning of the month, it broke a downtrend line. Now key moving averages point north. A firm decline under 1.0500 could negate the bullish bias in AUD/NZD.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUDNZD

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0625
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.0609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0522
Daily SMA50 1.0464
Daily SMA100 1.0448
Daily SMA200 1.0591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0629
Previous Daily Low 1.05
Previous Weekly High 1.0631
Previous Weekly Low 1.05
Previous Monthly High 1.0514
Previous Monthly Low 1.0241
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.058
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0529
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0399
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0659
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0709
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0789

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

