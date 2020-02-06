AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pierces 61.8% Fibonacci after Australia data

AUD/NZD registers three-day winning streak, nears three-week high.

The mixed outcome of the Australian data-dump couldn’t stop buyers from extending the short-term trend line breakout.

Mid-January tops are on the buyers’ radar.

AUD/NZD takes the bids to 1.0430 following the release of Aussie data dump on early Thursday. The pair recently cleared 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January month declines after a successful break of the five-week-old falling trend line.

Buyers currently target January 15 high near 1.0460 amid bullish MACD whereas the previous month top surrounding 1.0500 will lure the bulls afterward.

In a case where buyers manage to dominate past-1.0500, 200-day SMA on the daily chart, around 1.0550 will be in focus.

On the downside, the pair’s weakness below the resistance-turned-support line, near 1.0400, could recall 1.0370 support back to the chart.

Though an upward sloping trend line since January 29, at 1.0350, could challenge the bears past-1.0370, if not then January month’s bottom of 1.0290 may return to the charts.

AUD/NZD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish