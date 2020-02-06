AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pierces 61.8% Fibonacci after Australia data

  • AUD/NZD registers three-day winning streak, nears three-week high.
  • The mixed outcome of the Australian data-dump couldn’t stop buyers from extending the short-term trend line breakout.
  • Mid-January tops are on the buyers’ radar.

AUD/NZD takes the bids to 1.0430 following the release of Aussie data dump on early Thursday. The pair recently cleared 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January month declines after a successful break of the five-week-old falling trend line.

Buyers currently target January 15 high near 1.0460 amid bullish MACD whereas the previous month top surrounding 1.0500 will lure the bulls afterward.

In a case where buyers manage to dominate past-1.0500, 200-day SMA on the daily chart, around 1.0550 will be in focus.

On the downside, the pair’s weakness below the resistance-turned-support line, near 1.0400, could recall 1.0370 support back to the chart.

Though an upward sloping trend line since January 29, at 1.0350, could challenge the bears past-1.0370, if not then January month’s bottom of 1.0290 may return to the charts.

AUD/NZD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0429
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.0418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0378
Daily SMA50 1.0412
Daily SMA100 1.0565
Daily SMA200 1.0556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0444
Previous Daily Low 1.0352
Previous Weekly High 1.038
Previous Weekly Low 1.029
Previous Monthly High 1.059
Previous Monthly Low 1.029
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0409
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0365
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0313
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0273
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0457
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0497
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0549

 

 

