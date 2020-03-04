AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pierces 100-day SMA following Australia GDP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD rises to two-month high after Australia’s Q4 GDP surprised markets.
  • 200-day SMA guards immediate upside, five-week-old support line acts as strong support.

AUD/NZD registers 0.13% gains to 1.0506 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair recently surged crossed 100-day SMA after Australia’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data beat expectations to the upside.

Read: Breaking: Australia Q4 GDP beats estimates and supports AUD higher

Even so, the pair’s further buying may wait for a sustained break of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its November 2019 to January 2020 fall, at 1.0517.

Following that, the 200-day SMA level near 1.0540 becomes the key upside barrier holding gates for 1.0600 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.0660.

On the downside, 1.0460 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.0430 act as near-term key supports ahead of an upward sloping trend line since January 29, 2020, currently around 1.0400.

In a case where the pair drops below 1.0400, 1.0300 and the yearly low near 1.0290 are likely to return to the charts.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0512
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 1.0494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0441
Daily SMA50 1.0408
Daily SMA100 1.051
Daily SMA200 1.0543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0509
Previous Daily Low 1.041
Previous Weekly High 1.0465
Previous Weekly Low 1.0385
Previous Monthly High 1.0508
Previous Monthly Low 1.0331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0471
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0448
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0433
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0335
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0532
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0569
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.063

 

 

