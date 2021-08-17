AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Jumps the most since March but monthly hurdle tests bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD eases from intraday high, steps back from a one-month-old resistance line.
  • MACD conditions, rebound from December 2020 lows favor buyers.
  • Lows marked during February, May become the key upside filters.

AUD/NZD bulls take a breather around 1.0510 after rising the most in three months during early Tuesday.

In doing so, the cross-currency pair buyers attack a downward sloping trend line from July 13 following its bounce off the lowest since December 01, portrayed the previous day.

It’s worth noting that the pair’s resistance to breaking the December low gains support from the MACD swing in favor of the bulls. However, a clear upside break of the 1.0520 immediate hurdle becomes necessary for the AUD/NZD bulls to extend the recovery moves.

Following that, lows marked during February and May, respectively around 1.0540 and the 1.0600 threshold, will be important to watch.

Alternatively, pullback moves may seesaw around 1.0500 and 1.0460 before direct AUD/NZD bears to late 2020 lows, surrounding 1.0410, for one more time.

If at all the pair sellers keep reins past 1.0410, the 1.0400 round figure and January 2020 lows close to 1.0305 will gain the market’s attention.

AUD/NZD: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0517
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.59%
Today daily open 1.0455
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0526
Daily SMA50 1.0647
Daily SMA100 1.0709
Daily SMA200 1.0699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0472
Previous Daily Low 1.0423
Previous Weekly High 1.0513
Previous Weekly Low 1.0441
Previous Monthly High 1.0762
Previous Monthly Low 1.0509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0453
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0428
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0401
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0477
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0499
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0526

 

 

