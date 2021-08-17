AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Jumps the most since March but monthly hurdle tests bulls

- AUD/NZD eases from intraday high, steps back from a one-month-old resistance line.
- MACD conditions, rebound from December 2020 lows favor buyers.
- Lows marked during February, May become the key upside filters.
AUD/NZD bulls take a breather around 1.0510 after rising the most in three months during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair buyers attack a downward sloping trend line from July 13 following its bounce off the lowest since December 01, portrayed the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the pair’s resistance to breaking the December low gains support from the MACD swing in favor of the bulls. However, a clear upside break of the 1.0520 immediate hurdle becomes necessary for the AUD/NZD bulls to extend the recovery moves.
Following that, lows marked during February and May, respectively around 1.0540 and the 1.0600 threshold, will be important to watch.
Alternatively, pullback moves may seesaw around 1.0500 and 1.0460 before direct AUD/NZD bears to late 2020 lows, surrounding 1.0410, for one more time.
If at all the pair sellers keep reins past 1.0410, the 1.0400 round figure and January 2020 lows close to 1.0305 will gain the market’s attention.
AUD/NZD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0517
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.0455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0526
|Daily SMA50
|1.0647
|Daily SMA100
|1.0709
|Daily SMA200
|1.0699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0423
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0513
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0441
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0499
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0526
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
