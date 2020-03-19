AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Inches closer to parity following RBA’s Lowe

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD stays on the back foot below 100-hour EMA.
  • Bears are less likely to relinquish control unless the quote recovers above August 2019 low.

While accelerating its previous declines, AUD/NZD drops to 1.0030, down 0.31%, after the RBA Governor marked the current timing as extra-ordinary during the early Thursday.

Read: RBA’s Lowe: Doing all that we can to lower funding costs in Australia and support the supply of credit to business

The pair currently drops towards the parity level while the previous day’s low near 0.9925 could offer additional rest to the bears.

On the upside, 100-hour EMA near 1.0140 acts as the immediate resistance, a break of which will trigger recovery moves targeting August 2019 low of 1.0260 and the weekly top surrounding 1.0320.

It should also be noted that the quote’s run-up past-1.0320 enables the buyers to aim for the monthly high close to 1.0535.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0029
Today Daily Change -31 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 1.006
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0361
Daily SMA50 1.0385
Daily SMA100 1.0461
Daily SMA200 1.0528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0159
Previous Daily Low 0.9993
Previous Weekly High 1.0536
Previous Weekly Low 0.9924
Previous Monthly High 1.0508
Previous Monthly Low 1.0331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0095
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9982
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9905
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9817
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0236
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand

EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand

EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700

AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700

The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues

GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues

GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00

WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00

WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.

Oil News

Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged

Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged

The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures