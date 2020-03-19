AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Inches closer to parity following RBA’s Lowe

- AUD/NZD stays on the back foot below 100-hour EMA.
- Bears are less likely to relinquish control unless the quote recovers above August 2019 low.
While accelerating its previous declines, AUD/NZD drops to 1.0030, down 0.31%, after the RBA Governor marked the current timing as extra-ordinary during the early Thursday.
Read: RBA’s Lowe: Doing all that we can to lower funding costs in Australia and support the supply of credit to business
The pair currently drops towards the parity level while the previous day’s low near 0.9925 could offer additional rest to the bears.
On the upside, 100-hour EMA near 1.0140 acts as the immediate resistance, a break of which will trigger recovery moves targeting August 2019 low of 1.0260 and the weekly top surrounding 1.0320.
It should also be noted that the quote’s run-up past-1.0320 enables the buyers to aim for the monthly high close to 1.0535.
AUD/NZD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0029
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0361
|Daily SMA50
|1.0385
|Daily SMA100
|1.0461
|Daily SMA200
|1.0528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0536
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0508
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0236
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0314
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand
EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.
AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700
The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues
GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.