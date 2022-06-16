AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off three-month-old support near 1.1100 on firmer NZ PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD struggles to extend the previous day’s bounce off short-term key support.
  • Business NZ PMI rose to 52.9 in May versus 52.7 expected.
  • Sluggish oscillators, upbeat NZ data favor sellers but 50-DMA adds to the downside filters.
  • Bulls need to cross descending resistance line from early May for conviction.

AUD/NZD steadies around 1.1080, pausing the recovery from a three-month-old support line, after New Zealand (NZ) data came in firmer during early Friday.

That said, the Business NZ PMI rose past 52.7 forecasts and 51.2 prior, to 52.7 during May.

The firmer NZ data joins sluggish MACD and steady RSI to weigh on the AUD/NZD prices.

However, the 50-DMA level of 1.1005 acts as an extra challenge for the pair bears, in addition to the immediate support line near 1.1020.

Should the quote drops below 1.1005, the 1.1000 psychological magnet may act as an extra filter to the south before directing the quote towards late May’s swing low around 1.0920.

Alternatively, recovery moves could aim for 1.1125-30 ahead of challenging a downward sloping resistance line from May 04, close to 1.1175 by the press time.

In a case where the AUD/NZD prices rally beyond 1.1175, bulls can aim for 2017 peak surrounding 1.1290.

AUD/NZD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 1.1118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.0996
Daily SMA100 1.087
Daily SMA200 1.0681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1163
Previous Daily Low 1.104
Previous Weekly High 1.1179
Previous Weekly Low 1.0991
Previous Monthly High 1.1193
Previous Monthly Low 1.092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1116
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0984
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0928
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1298

 

 

AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed

AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed

The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600

EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.

EUR/USD News

Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields

Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields

Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.

Gold News

This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto

This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto

Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations. 

