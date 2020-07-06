AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Eyes head-and-shoulders neckline support

- AUD/NZD charts head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart.
- Daily chart indicators favor a drop to the neckline support.
AUD/NZD is reporting marginal gains at press time amid signs of bearish exhaustion on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart, however, remains biased in favor of the bears.
The pair is currently trading at 1.0623, up 0.10% on the day. The consecutive Doji candles on the 4-hour chart suggest a temporary weakening of bearish pressures. As such, a stronger bounce cannot be ruled out.
However, with the 14-day relative strength index hovering in bearish territory below 50 and the 5- and 10-day simple moving averages trending south, the upside looks limited and could end up recharging engines for a drop toward support at 1.0586. That level is housing the neckline support of the head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern seen on the daily chart.
A daily close under 1.0586 would confirm the H&S breakdown and open the doors to 1.03 (target as per the measured move method).
Meanwhile, a close above Friday's high of 1.0670 is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish outlook.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.0794
- R2 1.0735
- R1 1.0696
- PP 1.0637
-
- S1 1.0598
- S2 1.054
- S3 1.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
