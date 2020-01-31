AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends run-up to 1.0375/80 resistance on China data

- AUD/NZD aims to confront 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line.
- An upward sloping trend line since March 2019 becomes the key support.
- A descending resistance line from early November 2019 also gains the bulls’ attention.
AUD/NZD remains on the front foot while flashing 1.0360 as a quote during the early Friday morning. While the pair’s latest up moves could be attributed to China’s PMI data, it’s recovery from the longer-term support line becomes important to note.
Read: Breaking: NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jan): 50 vs 50 expected (AUD rises slightly)
The pair currently heads to confront 21-day SMA and a monthly falling trend line around 1.0375/80 whereas a downward sloping resistance line since November 2019, at 1.0425 could question the buyers afterward.
In a case where the bulls manage to conquer 1.0425 on a daily closing basis, the quote becomes eligible to meet the 1.0500 mark.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the longer-term support line, at 1.0300 now, can quickly recall August 2019 low of 1.0259 and March 2019 bottom surrounding 1.0220 on the charts.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0354
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0378
|Daily SMA50
|1.0428
|Daily SMA100
|1.0582
|Daily SMA200
|1.056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0359
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0329
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0432
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0317
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0545
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.034
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0317
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0396
