AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 1.0800 post dismal Aussie trade data

AUD/NZD is moving in a tight range in the Asian session.

Investors shrug off downbeat Australia's balance of trade data.

Overbought MACD warrants caution for more downside.

The AUD/NZD cross faces a strong hurdle around the 1.0795 mark and is now in efforts to extend the losses in the Asian session. The cross peaked at 1.0792 before it started consolidating in the trading range of 1.0775-1.0795.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0776, down 0.06% on the day.

AUD/NZD four hourly chart:

On the four hourly chart, the cross is facing strong resistance in the vicinity of 1.0795. The mentioned level marks the multiple top formations where prices find it difficult to barge above and touch the 1.0800 key psychological level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in overbought trajectory, which signifies the stretched buying opportunities, Furthermore, any downtick would drag prices near Monday’s lows near 1.0765 followed by the 1.0760 horizontal support zone. The cross will accelerate the downward trend towards April 30 lows in the 1.0735 region.

On moving higher, prices would encounter first resistance near the 1.0790 mark, and then April 26 highs near the 1.0810 area. This would carve the path for the next target of 1.0830, the crucial horizontal area.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0776 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1.0782 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0796 Daily SMA50 1.0795 Daily SMA100 1.0752 Daily SMA200 1.0751 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0792 Previous Daily Low 1.075 Previous Weekly High 1.0809 Previous Weekly Low 1.0698 Previous Monthly High 1.0927 Previous Monthly Low 1.0698 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0776 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0766 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0757 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0733 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0716 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0799 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0816 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0841



