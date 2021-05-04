AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 1.0800 post dismal Aussie trade data

- AUD/NZD is moving in a tight range in the Asian session.
- Investors shrug off downbeat Australia's balance of trade data.
- Overbought MACD warrants caution for more downside.
The AUD/NZD cross faces a strong hurdle around the 1.0795 mark and is now in efforts to extend the losses in the Asian session. The cross peaked at 1.0792 before it started consolidating in the trading range of 1.0775-1.0795.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0776, down 0.06% on the day.
AUD/NZD four hourly chart:
On the four hourly chart, the cross is facing strong resistance in the vicinity of 1.0795. The mentioned level marks the multiple top formations where prices find it difficult to barge above and touch the 1.0800 key psychological level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in overbought trajectory, which signifies the stretched buying opportunities, Furthermore, any downtick would drag prices near Monday’s lows near 1.0765 followed by the 1.0760 horizontal support zone. The cross will accelerate the downward trend towards April 30 lows in the 1.0735 region.
On moving higher, prices would encounter first resistance near the 1.0790 mark, and then April 26 highs near the 1.0810 area. This would carve the path for the next target of 1.0830, the crucial horizontal area.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0796
|Daily SMA50
|1.0795
|Daily SMA100
|1.0752
|Daily SMA200
|1.0751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0792
|Previous Daily Low
|1.075
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0698
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
GBP/USD: Bulls face rejection near 1.3915
GBP/USD extends losses in the Asian session. The pair meets a strong hurdle around the 1.3915 mark and finds it difficult to hold on to Monday's gain in the Asian trading hours. Bulls remain on the defensive below the 1.3900 mark.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
Dogecoin price surges, DOGE added to the eToro online trading platform
Dogecoin price has rallied 250% from the intra-day low on April 23, putting it within reach of the April 16 all-time high at $0.470. Momentum is on the bulls side, but it is important to note that the volume underpinning the rebound has been uninspired.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.