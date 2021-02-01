AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Decline finds support around the 55-SMA

- Bias continues to point to the downside in AUD/NZD.
- Price testing the dynamic support at the 55-SMA.
- Key event ahead: Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Tuesday.
The AUD/NZD continues to decline after hitting two weeks ago at 1.0843, the highest level since mid-October. After breaking under 1.0800, it accelerated the decline. The retreat continued until it found support on Friday at 1.0630/50, where the 55-day simple moving average stands.
Technical indicators in the daily chart point to more weakness ahead. The kiwi needs a firm break under the 1.0620 zone to clear the way to more losses. The next target could be seen at 1.0570 with an intermediate support at 1.0600.
After falling in eight out of the last nine trading days, a consolidation looks overdue. Still, the outcome of the RBA meeting could trigger sharp moves in the aussie.
A consolidation could occur between the 55-day SMA and the 20-day SMA that stands at 1.0735/40, also a horizontal resistance. A daily close above 1.0740 would strengthen the aussie.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0738
|Daily SMA50
|1.0656
|Daily SMA100
|1.069
|Daily SMA200
|1.0723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0716
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
