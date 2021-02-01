AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Decline finds support around the 55-SMA

By Matías Salord
  • Bias continues to point to the downside in AUD/NZD.
  • Price testing the dynamic support at the 55-SMA.
  • Key event ahead: Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Tuesday.

The AUD/NZD continues to decline after hitting two weeks ago at 1.0843, the highest level since mid-October. After breaking under 1.0800, it accelerated the decline. The retreat continued until it found support on Friday at 1.0630/50, where the 55-day simple moving average stands.

Technical indicators in the daily chart point to more weakness ahead. The kiwi needs a firm break under the 1.0620 zone to clear the way to more losses. The next target could be seen at 1.0570 with an intermediate support at 1.0600.

After falling in eight out of the last nine trading days, a consolidation looks overdue. Still, the outcome of the RBA meeting could trigger sharp moves in the aussie.

A consolidation could occur between the 55-day SMA and the 20-day SMA that stands at 1.0735/40, also a horizontal resistance. A daily close above 1.0740 would strengthen the aussie.

AUD/NZD daily chart

audnzd

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0643
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.0636
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0738
Daily SMA50 1.0656
Daily SMA100 1.069
Daily SMA200 1.0723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0716
Previous Daily Low 1.0632
Previous Weekly High 1.076
Previous Weekly Low 1.0632
Previous Monthly High 1.0844
Previous Monthly Low 1.0632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0664
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0684
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0607
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0578
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0523
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0745
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

