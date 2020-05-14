Australian dollar holds near the recent tops despite Australian employment data.

Chinese data on Friday, next risk event for bullish AUD/NZD.

The AUD/NZD pair is consolidating gains that followed the RBNZ meeting. It held near the top after the worst Australian employment report on record (as expected).

It continues to move within an ascendant channel, testing the 1.0770/80 resistance. A break higher should clear the way to 1.0800. If it breaks higher, the next resistance stands at 1.0835.

The bullish tone remains intact, but the RSI near 70 is getting flat, suggesting some consolidation ahead. Immediate support could be seen at 1.0730.

The crucial support for the bullish outlook stands at 1.0630/50, a horizontal level, 21-MA and an uptrend line.

AUD/NZD daily chart