- The Aussie is set to finish the month with gains, up so far by 1.43%.
- The lack of New Zealand economic data and the hot Australian inflation report boosted the prospects of the AUD.
- AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Solid resistance around 1.0960-1.1000 might put a lid on the AUD/NZD upside.
The AUD/NZD seems poised to pare earlier week losses and is rising for the third consecutive day in the week, up a modest 0.13% as the Asian Pacific session begins. At the time of writing, the AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0943.
The week’s lack of New Zealand data left the AUD/NZD adrift to the Australian economic docket, which showed that inflation rose by 5.1% y/y, higher than the 4.6% estimations and smashing the 3.5% previous reading on the headline. Core inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since 2009, to 3.7%, from an earlier 2.6% reading.
Aside from this, sentiment improved throughout the day, and the Asian session carried on Wall Street’s mood. The coronavirus woes in China kept investors on their toes. Meanwhile, the Ukraine-Russian tussles alongside a weaker than expected US growth report were put aside by market players as appetite for riskier assets increased.
Therefore, the AUD/NZD appreciated in the week on expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would hike rates in May. Nevertheless, a Federal Election in Australia could deter the RBA from taking action despite a high inflationary reading.
AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/NZD bias is tilted to the upside. The daily moving averages (DMAs) below the exchange rate depict the pair in an uptrend. However, Thursday’s price action encountered solid resistance around 1.0962, a zone clouded by resistance levels around the 1.0960-1.1000 area.
Upwards, the AUD/NZD’s first resistance would be April’s 28 daily high at 1.0962. Once cleared, the next supply zones would be 1.0975, followed by 1.0998.
On the other hand, the AUD/NZD first demand zone would be 1.0900. Break below would expose April’s 28 at 1.0880, followed by April’s 25 swings low at 1.0824.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0943
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.0888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0887
|Daily SMA50
|1.0793
|Daily SMA100
|1.0721
|Daily SMA200
|1.0583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0918
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0888
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0606
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
