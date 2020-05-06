AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bullish trend firm but technicals sign correction ahead

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • AUD/NZD little changed after New Zealand jobs report and Australian retail sales.
  • Bullish trend intact but correction likely ahead of the Asian session.

The AUD/NZD pair is about to post the third daily gains in a row. The dominant bullish trend remains in place, but ahead of the Asian session, technical indicators point to a retracement.

The rally found resistance around the 1.0665 area; if it breaks above the next target stands at 1.0695. A daily close above 1.0715 would sign more gains ahead.

The immediate support at 1.0600 (uptrend line) should limit losses; below comes the 21-day moving average around 1.0570. A daily close under 1.0570 would deteriorate the outlook for the Aussie, targeting 1.0540.

audnzd

 

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0659
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.0627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0575
Daily SMA50 1.0402
Daily SMA100 1.0405
Daily SMA200 1.052
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0659
Previous Daily Low 1.0608
Previous Weekly High 1.0753
Previous Weekly Low 1.0574
Previous Monthly High 1.0753
Previous Monthly Low 1.0151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0628
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0604
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0655
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0683
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0706

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost

EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost

EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision

GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.

GBP/USD News

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.

Gold News

WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report

WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report

WTI crude oil prices remain steady near the $25 area after the EIA crude oil stocks data reported a shorter than expected rise on US supplies. West Texas oil futures contracts have peaked at $28 earlier on Wednesday to correct towards $25 area to end a six-day rally.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures