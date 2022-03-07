AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears sink in their teeth for a test of 0.7020 support

- AUD/NZD bears are moving in for the kill and eye 0.7000.
- The support is under pressure and break of which will likely seal the fate of the bulls.
The price is on the verge of breaking into a bearish structure that can target the 1.0700/05 levels for the forthcoming hours while below 1.0720.
AUD/NZD H1 chart
Scrolling back along the timeline we can see that the prior bear trend broke up through the target area as follows:
This is an area of liquidity that the price would be expected to be drawn to.
AUD/NZD M15 chart
Meanwhile, from a 15-min perspective, the price is chipping away at the support and a break of which will likely see it act as a meanwhile resistance on any retests from below it.
