AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Battles short-term falling wedge ahead of a key day

- AUD/NZD extends recovery moves from 1.0900 after weakness in New Zealand Building Permits dominates over Aussie PMIs.
- Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern will refresh the monthly high.
- 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offer the key support.
AUD/NZD stays on the front foot around 1.0955 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Tuesday. The aussie cross recently ignored downbeat activity numbers from Australia while paying more attention to -4.5% figures of New Zealand Building Permits. As a result, the quote probes a short-term falling wedge portrayed from August 20 amid bullish MACD.
However, the buyers are likely to wait for a four-hour closing past-1.0960 before confirming the bullish play towards the monthly high of 1.1045.
It’s worth mentioning that September 2018 top surrounding 1.1065 and 1.1100 may lure the bulls after 1.1045. Though, highs marked during August 2018 near 1.1190 will challenge the pair’s further upside.
Meanwhile, the 1.0900 threshold and the formation’s support around 1.0880 can entertain sellers during the quote’s pullback.
Should AUD/NZD prices remain weak past-1.0880, which need support from the currently bullish MACD, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month’s upside, near 1.0845/40, will be in the spotlight.
It should also be noted that China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and RBA will be the key events for the pair while looking forward.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0953
|Today Daily Change
|28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.0925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0908
|Daily SMA50
|1.0771
|Daily SMA100
|1.0723
|Daily SMA200
|1.0554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0963
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1004
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Retraces from two-year high to sub-0.7400 region with eyes on China data, RBA
AUD/USD consolidates from 0.7402 after rising the highest since August 2018. US dollar weakness keeps the buyers hopeful ahead of a busy day. Second-tier Aussie data will travel through China Caixin PMI to reach RBA.
USD/JPY up for the day, but still bearish
he American currency was able to advance only against its Japanese rival this Monday, although the pair was incapable to retain the 106.00 level.
Gold extends pullback from $1,975 as risk dwindles
Gold snaps a two-day winning streak while respecting 21-day SMA as the key short-term resistance for the fourth day. The yellow metal stretched Friday’s gains to $1,976.76 at the week’s start but failed to cross 21-day SMA for one more time amid sluggish risk sentiment.
The week ahead: Looking to NFPs and what’s next for the Dollar
There are two key things on the agenda this week, firstly, when will the dollar’s sell off come to an end, it fell to its lowest level in more than two years on Monday, and secondly, will the US jobs data suggest that the US economy is recovering from the Covid pandemic.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.