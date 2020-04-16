AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie resumes uptrend after pullback

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • AUD/NZD confirms break of 1.0500, heads for the highest close since mid-November. 
  • Chinese data ahead: Retail Sales, Industrial Production and first-quarter GDP.

AUD/NZD resumed the upside on Thursday during the American session, after completing pullback to the 1.0500/10 area. It broke above 1.0570 and climbed to test the 1.0600 mark. 

In the daily chart, the cross is back above it key simple moving averages that are turning north offering more arguments to the bullish case. Above the 1.0600 zone, the next target is seen at 1.0660. 

On the flip side, a slide below 1.0500 would alliviate the bullish pressure, while the critical support might be seen at 1.0400. While AUD/NZD remains above 1.0400 to bias should favor the upside. 

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0596
Today Daily Change 0.0048
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.0548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0303
Daily SMA50 1.0355
Daily SMA100 1.0383
Daily SMA200 1.0508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0573
Previous Daily Low 1.0512
Previous Weekly High 1.0552
Previous Weekly Low 1.0211
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0535
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.055
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0516
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0483
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0454
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0577
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0606
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0638

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

