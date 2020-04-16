AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie resumes uptrend after pullback

AUD/NZD confirms break of 1.0500, heads for the highest close since mid-November.

Chinese data ahead: Retail Sales, Industrial Production and first-quarter GDP.

AUD/NZD resumed the upside on Thursday during the American session, after completing pullback to the 1.0500/10 area. It broke above 1.0570 and climbed to test the 1.0600 mark.

In the daily chart, the cross is back above it key simple moving averages that are turning north offering more arguments to the bullish case. Above the 1.0600 zone, the next target is seen at 1.0660.

On the flip side, a slide below 1.0500 would alliviate the bullish pressure, while the critical support might be seen at 1.0400. While AUD/NZD remains above 1.0400 to bias should favor the upside.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0596 Today Daily Change 0.0048 Today Daily Change % 0.46 Today daily open 1.0548 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0303 Daily SMA50 1.0355 Daily SMA100 1.0383 Daily SMA200 1.0508 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0573 Previous Daily Low 1.0512 Previous Weekly High 1.0552 Previous Weekly Low 1.0211 Previous Monthly High 1.0536 Previous Monthly Low 0.9924 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0535 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.055 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0516 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0483 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0454 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0577 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0606 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0638



