AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie gains for a third consecutive day, testing key resistance near 1.0850

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Improvement in market sentiment is helping the Aussie.
  • AUD/NZD bullish intraday, still in a descendant channel.

The AUD/NZD is rising for the third day in a row, recovering after falling to the lowest level in almost two months on Friday at 1.0714. On Wednesday it climbed to the 1.0850 area and above the 20-day moving average (1.0835) for the first time since late August.

Despite gaining more than a hundred pips during the current week, AUD/NZD continues to trade in a descendant channel. The trendline resistance stands at 1.0860, and a few pips below at 1.0840, there is a horizontal resistance. So a break above the 1.0840/60 area would negate the bearish bias, pointing to some consolidation at higher levels or to a resumption of the bullish trend.

A failure around current levels should favor another test of the 1.0720 area (September lows). An interim support is seen at 1.0775/80.

AUD/NZD daily chart 

audnzd

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.084
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.0826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0837
Daily SMA50 1.0852
Daily SMA100 1.0775
Daily SMA200 1.0596
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0826
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.0854
Previous Weekly Low 1.0712
Previous Monthly High 1.1045
Previous Monthly Low 1.0716
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0799
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0767
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal

EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal

EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood

GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest

Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest

Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.

Read more

WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA

WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures