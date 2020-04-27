AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie breaks 1.0650 and points to 1.0700

  • Aussie resumes the upside after pullback to 1.0590, highest in months.
  • AUD/NZD bullish trend intact but some indicators are near extreme levels.

The AUD/NZD pair reached the highest level since November after breaking above 1.0650. It peaked at 1.0680 and pulled back modestly. The trend continues to point to the upside. Momentum is starting to turn south and the RIS is approaching 70, suggesting the rally could take a pause, but still the positive tone remains intact.

On the upside, the target appears to be located around 1.0700/10, the convergence of a horizontal resistance and the upper limit of an ascendant channel. Gains should be limited here, but a break higher could trigger an acceleration toward 1.0780.

The immediate support is seen now at 1.0650, followed by 1.0590 and then the strong 1.0490 area that should limit loses.

AUD/NZD daily chart

 

AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0671
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0443
Daily SMA50 1.0373
Daily SMA100 1.039
Daily SMA200 1.0512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0637
Previous Daily Low 1.0594
Previous Weekly High 1.0643
Previous Weekly Low 1.0474
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.061
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0573
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.066
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0684

 

 

