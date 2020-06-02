AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie at one-year highs, tests long-term horizontal resistance at 1.0850

- Aussie hits the highest level since November 2018 against Kiwi on the back of risk appetite.
- AUD/NZD testing long term resistance, confirmation above 1.0850 should lead to more gains.
The AUD/NZD pair is rising for the third day in a row on Tuesday and it spiked to 1.0879, the highest in more than a year, before pulling back under 1.0850.
The area around 1.0850 is a strong long-term resistance that capped the upside during 2019. In order to clear the way to more gains, AUD needs to consolidate above 1.0850. The next resistance areas are located at 1.0920 and 1.0985/90.
If AUD/NZD fails at 1.0850 a bearish correction seems likely. The bullish trend will remain intact as long as it maintains 1.0700.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0834
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0722
|Daily SMA50
|1.0561
|Daily SMA100
|1.0465
|Daily SMA200
|1.0543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0817
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0754
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
