AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie at one-year highs, tests long-term horizontal resistance at 1.0850

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Aussie hits the highest level since November 2018 against Kiwi on the back of risk appetite.
  • AUD/NZD testing long term resistance, confirmation above 1.0850 should lead to more gains.

The AUD/NZD pair is rising for the third day in a row on Tuesday and it spiked to 1.0879, the highest in more than a year, before pulling back under 1.0850.

The area around 1.0850 is a strong long-term resistance that capped the upside during 2019. In order to clear the way to more gains, AUD needs to consolidate above 1.0850. The next resistance areas are located at 1.0920 and 1.0985/90.

If AUD/NZD fails at 1.0850 a bearish correction seems likely. The bullish trend will remain intact as long as it maintains 1.0700.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUD/NZD

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0834
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0722
Daily SMA50 1.0561
Daily SMA100 1.0465
Daily SMA200 1.0543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0817
Previous Daily Low 1.0737
Previous Weekly High 1.0754
Previous Weekly Low 1.0667
Previous Monthly High 1.0841
Previous Monthly Low 1.0574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0768
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0753
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0673
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0832
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0864
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0912

 

 

