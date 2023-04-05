AUD/NZD plunges below 1.0620 as the RBNZ hikes rates surprisingly by 50 bps to 5.25%

- AUD/NZD has dived to near 1.0618 as the RBNZ has hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.25%.
- RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr went for a bumper rate hike as NZ’s inflation has remained extremely sticky.
- RBA Lowe would deliver guidance on interest rates and the economic outlook.
The AUD/NZD pair has dived significantly below 1.0620 as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has surprisingly pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. Contrary to that, the street was anticipating a rate hike of 25 bps.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr went for a bumper rate hike as New Zealand’s inflation has turned extremely sticky. The quarterly inflation rate has remained steady at 7.2% in the last three quarters.
Reuters reported that the New Zealand economy is expected to have shrunk by 0.3% this quarter, following a 0.6% contraction in the final three months of 2022. Despite the anticipation of a contraction in economic activities, the RBNZ went for a mega rate hike.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar has remained in action after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its interest rate policy unchanged as expected by the market participants. RBA Governor Philip Lowe kept rates steady at 3.6% because Australian inflation has started responding significantly to higher interest rates.
Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) has softened to 6.8% from its peak of 8.4% recorded in December. A further deceleration in Australian inflation is expected as RBA policymakers are anticipating a slowdown in the economic activities ahead. This might cool off the tight labor market and a higher Unemployment Rate would aim to contain persistent inflation.
Going forward, the speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be keenly watched. RBA Governor would deliver guidance on interest rates and the economic outlook.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0714
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0731
|Daily SMA50
|1.0857
|Daily SMA100
|1.0798
|Daily SMA200
|1.0965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0688
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0763
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0672
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0672
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6750 amid RBA Lowe's speech
AUD/USD is trading with moderate gains above 0.6750 in Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair cheers the surprise RBNZ rate hike and consolidates the RBA decision-induced losses, digesting Governor Philip Lowe’s speech. US data eyed.
NZD/USD consolidates RBNZ's surprise 50 bps hike-led gains above 0.6350
NZD/USD is consolidating the surprise Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) 50 bps rate hike-led gains above 0.6350. The Fed-RBNZ policy divergence will render positive for the Kiwi. Focus shifts to top-tier US data.
Gold braces for $2,050 on softer US Dollar, United States data eyed
Gold treads water at the highest levels in 11 months, making rounds to $2,020 early Wednesday, as the bullion traders await key United States statistics for clear directions. The broad US Dollar weakness allowed the XAU/USD to refresh the multi-day high the previous day.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
Markets stabilise after surprise OPEC+ cut
The next few days promise to be eventful for financial markets thanks to the latest developments concerning OPEC+, with more volatility expected despite the holiday-shortened week. Investors will be presented with speeches by financial heavyweights and the US jobs report on Friday.