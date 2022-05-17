  • AUD/NZD has surpassed 1.1070 as RBA has sounded more hawkish in its minutes.
  • The RBA also considered the option of elevating the cash rate by 40 bps.
  • Aussie’s labor force data will be a key event this week.

The AUD/NZD pair has touched an intraday high of 1.1074 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reported its May monetary policy minutes.  The cross is observing an establishment above 1.1070 as the RBA sound more hawkish after the interpretation of its minutes released in the Asian session.

The minutes dictate that the RBA policymakers were considering the options of 15 basis points (bps), 25 bps, and 40 bps. As per the minutes, the policymakers ditched the idea of 40 bps to safeguard the economy from the upside risks of inflation. While the 15 bps rate hike would be incompetent with the consistency of changing the cash rate in increments of at least 25 basis points. The minutes from the RBA also dictated that labor cost is rising in a tight labor market and the formation is expected to continue further.

The Aussie dollar is expected to remain in the spotlight this week as investors are awaiting the release of the employment data on Thursday.  The street is expecting the job additions in the labor force by 30k, higher than the prior print of 17k. While the Unemployment Rate is likely to be improved to 3.9% from the former figure of 4%.

On the kiwi front, raising fears of a recession in the NZ area due to soaring inflation has kept Kiwis on the backfoot. Also, the kiwi dollar is not performing well on the underperformance of the Business NZ PSI. Business NZ reported the PSI at 51.4, a little lower than the prior figure of 51.5.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.1077
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0977
Daily SMA50 1.0868
Daily SMA100 1.0778
Daily SMA200 1.0614
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1073
Previous Daily Low 1.1012
Previous Weekly High 1.1106
Previous Weekly Low 1.0976
Previous Monthly High 1.1
Previous Monthly Low 1.0762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0983
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

