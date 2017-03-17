AUD/NZD: Outlook remain bullish - Natixis

According to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, the AUD/NZD cross has extended its rally as per their expectations, breaking above important thresholds at 1.0770 and above the 1.09 area.

Key Quotes

“Since upside parallels are in place on the daily chart and as an upside bubble is emerging on the weekly chart, outlooks remain bullish for the next few coming weeks.”

“Against this backdrop, we anticipate a new leg higher to 1.1032 (daily Bollinger upper band) and 1.1083 (quarterly parabolic). The clearance of this last barrier would provide fresh bullish impetus to 1.1220 (monthly Bollinger upper band). The supports stand at 1.0962, at 1.09-1.0912, at 1.07701.0786, at 1.0680-1.0695 and at 1.0571.”