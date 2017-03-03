AUD/NZD: Long term base in place - Westpac

In view of the Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, sustaining the break above 1.0600 for AUD/NZD pair would increases bias for a base being in place while faltering momentum and failure to breach 1.0785 suggest interim corrections.

Key Quotes

“The depth of interim slippage is critical with 1.0600 as a pivot. A swift close above 1.0785 is needed both to lift momentum and suggest an more dynamic uptrend.”

“Weekly

The burst higher in both price action and weekly momentum has allowed for a full retest of range resistance. Potential for a range flip higher persists

Rising support underscored the possibility of a longer term base and dips need to be limited to affirm the growing potential for larger scale rebounds.”

“Monthly