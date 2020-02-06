AUD/NZD in bullish territory while RBA Lowe maintains that rates are on hold

- AUD/NZD upside in focus towards 1.05 handle as RBA underpins on hold bias.
- Philip Lowe is currently appearing before the House of Representatives Economics Committee.
AUD/NZD has been holding in a bullish environment on the 1.04 handle with prospects to te 1.05 handle following the Reserve Bank of Australia holding this time around and pausing after 75bps of easing in 2019, signalling that rats are on hold by leaving its growth forecast unchanged with a cautiously upbeat view.
RBA's governor, Philip Lowe, is currently appearing before the House of Representatives Economics Committee to discuss the outlook for the economy where markets are looking to the risks to the central view. He has emphasised that the unemployment is critical and should have been going the other way, rate cuts would be on the cards.
RBA has signalled a long pause is likely
"The RBA has signalled a long pause is likely. Governor Lowe reinforced this recently. Interestingly, the RBA opted to leave its growth forecast unchanged and instead take on a cautiously upbeat view with recent interruptions from the virus and global trade as temporary. Markets seem to have embraced this too," analysts at Westpac explained. AUD can be supported in this regards and it puts a heavy emphasis on the unemployment rate and next month's job report.
Meanwhile, we will have the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, we have the inflation expectations out a little later today, 0200GMT. This will come ahead of the central bank meeting on the 14th where rates are expected to be left on hold.
"We have already dabbled in tactical AUD longs vs GBP. AUD should regain its footing vs. low funders should risk stabilize further. We now think a case is building for AUDNZD topside as the pair managed to hold crucial support near 1.03," analysts at Westpac argued who note that a temporary shock from the virus offers AUD a competitive advantage over NZD.
"We will look to buy AUDNZD on a dip towards 1.0350/1.0400. The 200dma at 1.0555 will be the gateway to a larger move towards 1.08/1.09."
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0422
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0378
|Daily SMA50
|1.0412
|Daily SMA100
|1.0565
|Daily SMA200
|1.0556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0444
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.038
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.059
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.029
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0387
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0457
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0549
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
