AUD/NZD hits 7-week low, penetrates 100-day SMA support after RBNZ rate decision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/NZD drops as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand keeps rates unchanged. 
  • The central bank leaves the door open for negative rates and foreign QE.

AUD/NZD fell from 1.0814 to 1.0750, the lowest level since Aug. 4, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates and the large scale asset purchase program's size unchanged as expected. 

The pair dipped below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since April 9. The SMA is currently located at 1.0767.

The policy statement said that the balance of economic risks is skewed to the downside, and progress is being made on additional monetary tools. The central bank reiterated that negative interest rates and purchases of foreign bonds remain a policy option. That, however, failed to weaken the New Zealand dollar. 

The pair may extend the decline, as Australia reported a 4.2% month-on-month decline in August Retail Sales early Wednesday. The weak data validated the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent view that Australia's economic rebound has been gradual and even and a quick recovery from recession looks unlikely. As such, the Aussie dollar bulls could remain on the sidelines. 

Technical levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0765
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.0813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0876
Daily SMA50 1.0843
Daily SMA100 1.0769
Daily SMA200 1.0587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0854
Previous Daily Low 1.0785
Previous Weekly High 1.0935
Previous Weekly Low 1.0765
Previous Monthly High 1.1045
Previous Monthly Low 1.0716
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0811
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0827
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0781
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0748
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.085
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0919

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD fades the RBNZ-led bounce to 0.6645

NZD/USD fades the RBNZ-led bounce to 0.6645

NZD/USD reverses its bounce to the 0.6645 region, reached after the RBNZ announced no changes to its monetary policy this month. The kiwi slumped to monthly lows of 0.6599 in early trades due to relentless US dollar demand across the board. 

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales for August. RBA rate cut expectations as early as next month along with broad US dollar strength continues to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

Gold hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern

Gold hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern

The path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside, as the yellow metal's daily chart shows a bearish pattern, and the US dollar is breaking higher from its multi-week trading range. The metal closed Tuesday with a 0.66% loss at $1,899 per ounce.

Gold News

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.

Oil News

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures