AUD/NZD hits 7-week low, penetrates 100-day SMA support after RBNZ rate decision

- AUD/NZD drops as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand keeps rates unchanged.
- The central bank leaves the door open for negative rates and foreign QE.
AUD/NZD fell from 1.0814 to 1.0750, the lowest level since Aug. 4, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates and the large scale asset purchase program's size unchanged as expected.
The pair dipped below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since April 9. The SMA is currently located at 1.0767.
The policy statement said that the balance of economic risks is skewed to the downside, and progress is being made on additional monetary tools. The central bank reiterated that negative interest rates and purchases of foreign bonds remain a policy option. That, however, failed to weaken the New Zealand dollar.
The pair may extend the decline, as Australia reported a 4.2% month-on-month decline in August Retail Sales early Wednesday. The weak data validated the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent view that Australia's economic rebound has been gradual and even and a quick recovery from recession looks unlikely. As such, the Aussie dollar bulls could remain on the sidelines.
Technical levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0765
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0876
|Daily SMA50
|1.0843
|Daily SMA100
|1.0769
|Daily SMA200
|1.0587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0785
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0935
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0765
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1045
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0716
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD fades the RBNZ-led bounce to 0.6645
NZD/USD reverses its bounce to the 0.6645 region, reached after the RBNZ announced no changes to its monetary policy this month. The kiwi slumped to monthly lows of 0.6599 in early trades due to relentless US dollar demand across the board.
AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales for August. RBA rate cut expectations as early as next month along with broad US dollar strength continues to weigh on the aussie.
Gold hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern
The path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside, as the yellow metal's daily chart shows a bearish pattern, and the US dollar is breaking higher from its multi-week trading range. The metal closed Tuesday with a 0.66% loss at $1,899 per ounce.
WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories
WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.
Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...