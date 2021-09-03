AUD/NZD heads toward monthly low below 1.0400 on dismal Aussie data

AUD/NZD edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading session.

The Aussie continues to trade lower on disappointing economic data, coronavirus jitters.

Kiwi remains grounded on better COVID-19 situation and RBNZ hawkish view.

AUD/NZD retreats after printing some initial gains on Friday in the Asian session. The pair has been in continuous downside momentum for more than months, after making a high at 1.0824 on June 14.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0404, down 0.05% for the day.

A combination of factors weighing the performance of the Australian dollar against its counterpart.

The Aussie remained pressurized on the extension of lockdown amid renewed COVID-19 jitters and downbeat economic data at home. Market participants remained cautious amid the worsening domestic coronavirus situation, as Australia’s Medical Association warned that country’s hospitals were not ready to tackle the government’s re-opening plans.

The IHS Markit Australia Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) came at 43.3 in August as compared to 45.2 in the previous month whereas the AiG Construction (PMI) fell to 38.4 in August from 48.7 in the previous month.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,536.95 with 0.28% gains.

On the other hand, Kiwi gained on the better COVID-19 situation. The lockdown measures were eased for most of the country, still, the largest city Auckland remained in level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) hinted at a rate hike expectation from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). This, in tune added to the optimism surrounding the Kiwi.

As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term, China’s Caixin PMI eyed to gauge the market sentiment.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0403 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.0412 Trends Daily SMA20 1.045 Daily SMA50 1.0559 Daily SMA100 1.0655 Daily SMA200 1.0691 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0437 Previous Daily Low 1.0397 Previous Weekly High 1.0534 Previous Weekly Low 1.0391 Previous Monthly High 1.0592 Previous Monthly Low 1.0338 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0412 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0421 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0393 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0375 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0353 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0434 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0455 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0474



