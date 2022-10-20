AUD/NZD gyrates in a 1.1054-1.1064 range despite weaker Australian Employment data

- AUD/NZD has turned volatile as Australian payroll data has trimmed to 0.9k.
- Australian jobless rate has remained in line with the estimates and the prior release of 3.5%.
- Consideration of a slowdown in the current pace of rate hike for the RBNZ is out of the picture.
The AUD/NZD pair is gyrating in a 1.1054-1.1064 range as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported weak labor market data. The Employment Change has dropped sharply to 0.9% than the projections of 25k and the prior release of 33.5k. While the Unemployment Rate has been released in line with the estimates and the former figure of 3.5%.
Soft labor market data is not going to delight the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The central bank won’t be able to hike the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unhesitatingly.
Apart from that, National Australia's Bank (NAB) Business Confidence has accelerated to 9 against the expectations of 7 and the prior figure of 5.
This week, the release of the RBA’s minutes hogged the limelight. The minutes dictated that RBA Governor Philip Lowe went for a slowdown in the pace of rate hike to safeguard the economy from domestic and global demand shocks. Also, the central bank pushed OCR to 2.6% in a short period of time, therefore, it has some liberty to prioritize the economic prospects too.
On the NZ front, kiwi bulls remained underpinned after the release of higher-than-projected inflation data. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed extremely higher at 7.2% vs. the expectations of 6.6% but marginally lower than the prior release of 7.3%. While the quarterly inflation figure surpassed the projections of 1.6% and the former print of 1.7% to 2.2%.
Higher-than-anticipated kiwi inflation signaled that discussion over slowing the pace of rate hike for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is far from consideration.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1064
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1292
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1143
|Daily SMA200
|1.0984
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1103
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1367
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1144
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1491
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6250 despite mixed Aussie statistics as risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets propel the US dollar during Thursday. The Aussie pair’s resistance to refresh the weekly low could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the PBOC monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar resurges from the dead
EUR/USD is entering Tokyo offered on a stronger US dollar that has been coming up for air in the second half of the week so far. Risk sentiment has been doused by ongoing disruptions in UK politics and US monetary policy skewed heavily to the hawkish side.
Gold bears approach $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields
Gold price refreshes the monthly low near $1,626 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The yellow metal snapped two-day recovery the previous day while falling the most in a fortnight as sour sentiment joined firmer Treasury yields to underpin the US dollar’s rebound.
Avalanche: Bears enter the market aiming for $13
Avalanche price is declining in stair-step fashion, hinting at an explosive move to come. AVAX price shows an influx of bearish volume after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $17.
The most fundamental of the fundamentals is the cost of energy
To an overload of economic data we need to add worries about so-called stealth intervention from at least two sources, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank. Experts doubt the BoJ is intervening, despite a warning from FinMin Suzuki.