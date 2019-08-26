AUD/NZD giving back ground as markets focus on RBA, Yuan and trade wars

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD tiring as the OCR has already been cut 75bp this year to 1.00% yet RBA needs to make a move. 
  • Rising trade tensions put global growth at risk and sentiment took a hit. 

AUD/NZD has been bleeding out to the downside, taking on the 23.6% Fibo and the 13th August highs below the 200-hour moving average as the AUD takes the brunt of the trade war damage. This follows the AUD performing badly on Friday, as rising trade tensions put global growth at risk and sentiment took a hit. 

"Expect both currencies remain at the whim of global sentiment, with little data out in Australia this week," analysts at ANZ Bank argued. 

The risk here is that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's preemptive rate cut will be a one and done scenario for the time being. The OCR has already been cut 75bp this year to 1.00%. Instead, the dovish sentiment will shift back to the Reserve Bank of Australia, which means the Aussie can come under more pressure and give back territory with respect to AUD/NZD. The Yuan hit anotehr fresh high which is also weighng on AUD. 

RBNZ to cut one again? 

However, analysts at ANZ Bank argue that there will be another rate cut sooner than later: "We expect a further cut to 0.75% in November, with the risks being skewed towards sooner and/or more. But there are signs that the OCR is already losing a degree of traction on bank lending and deposit rates – one of the key channels through which monetary policy affects the economy," analysts at ANZ Bank wrote. 

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0537
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.0549
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0479
Daily SMA50 1.0476
Daily SMA100 1.0532
Daily SMA200 1.0511
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.062
Previous Daily Low 1.0539
Previous Weekly High 1.062
Previous Weekly Low 1.0526
Previous Monthly High 1.0554
Previous Monthly Low 1.0383
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0589
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0519
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0489
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0438
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0599
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.065
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.068

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77

EUR/USD: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77

Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia. Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines

GBP/USD fails to preserve early-day recovery amid trade/Brexit headlines

Although initial response to the US-China trade-war propelled GBP/USD at the day’s start, buyers seem to step back as the quote retraces to 1.2268 during the Asian session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows

USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows

Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo

Gold prices surge to fresh weekly highs around the 127% fibo

Gold prices rallied in the open today and reached a high of $1,555.33 from a low of $1,526.74. The price is +1.24% at the time of writing. Gold prices were gunning for the 127% Fibo.

Gold News

US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions

US two-year yield hits lowest since September 2017 on trade tensions

US two-year Treasury yield drops to the lowest level since September 2017. US 10-year Treasury yield slips to three-year lows on risk aversion. The Treasury yield curve may invert on rising US-China trade tensions.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  