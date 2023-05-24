AUD/NZD gallops above 1.0650 as RBNZ hikes OCR by 25 bps to 5.5% as expected

- AUD/NZD has shown a stellar run above 1.0650 after the RBNZ hiked its OCR by 25 bps to 5.5%.
- The RBNZ was expected to hike its OCR further as NZ inflation has not shown evidence of decent softening.
- Australia’s Unemployment Rate has soared sharply to 3.7% as firms are anticipating a bleak economic outlook due to higher interest rates.
The AUD/NZD pair has soared dramatically as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps). RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has pushed its OCR to 5.50%, in line with the expectations of the street.
Earlier, Stats New Zealand reported a steep contraction in Q1 Retail Sales data. Households’ retail demand contracted by 1.4% while the street was anticipating a contraction of 0.4%. NZ Retail Sales contracted by 0.6% in the last quarter of CY2022. A spree of a decline in retail demand would weigh heavily on inflationary pressures ahead.
Analysts at ING stated “Markets are pricing in a peak at around 5.80%, but we think the RBNZ can deliver an extra bit of hawkishness and signal tightening until the 6.00% mark.
Investors should note that the Kiwi economy is currently operating at quarterly inflation of 6.7%, significantly higher than desired levels. NZ inflation softened to 6.7% in the first quarter of CY2023 from sticky inflation levels around 7.2%.
On the Australian Dollar front, signs of a slowdown in the economy are accelerating due to higher interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Australian Employment and economic activities have been hit hard in the battle between higher inflation and higher interest rates by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
Australia’s Unemployment Rate has soared sharply to 3.7% as firms are anticipating a bleak economic outlook due to higher interest rates.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0576
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0578
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0685
|Daily SMA50
|1.0726
|Daily SMA100
|1.0809
|Daily SMA200
|1.0905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0608
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0569
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0584
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0931
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0584
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD slumps below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ rate hike
NZD/USD nosedives nearly 70 pips to give up 0.6200 after the RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle. Fed Minutes next of note.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold falters below $1,985 amid US debt ceiling woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the short-term key support line, mildly bid around $1,975 amid early Wednesday. The precious metal awaits more clues to cheer the latest pause in the US Dollar’s run-up at the multi-day high as the FOMC Meeting Minutes loom.
BNB price recovery rally threatened as Binance trustworthiness is questioned
Binance Coin price, which had kick-started a promising recovery rally, has been impeded by a new bearish development in the Binance ecosystem. According to a Reuters report, the largest exchange by trading volume faces charges of breaching US financial rules requiring customer money to be kept separate.
New home sales increase again in April
New home sales rose 4.1% to a 683,000 annual rate in April, the second consecutive monthly uptick. Stabilizing buyer demand has lifted the pace of new home sales 25.8% above the recent bottom hit in July 2022 (543,000).