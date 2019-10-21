AUD/NZD falls to below key support and eyes a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

- Risk-on supported Kiwi to poll position overnight.
- Bears below 200 4-hour moving and 21-day moving average.
AUD/NZD has dropped from a high of 1.0793 and has scored a recent low of 1.0712 in today's early Asian trade. The Kiwi has been a top-performer over a 1-day and 4-hour period, stalling its upside on the board at this juncture, however.
There are not a whole lot of fundamental drivers going for the Kiwi on a domestic basis that should see a sustainable bid, but it has garnered strength from trade-deal traction and a general risk-on tone.
The US administration and top trade officials, including Trump, continued with their upbeat rhetoric surrounding trade talk progress with China and aim to sign into a contract in November, making way and allowing for negotiations for a phase-2 deal to take place.
Central bank outlook
Meanwhile, from a central bank perspective, considering the lack of domestic scheduled data in the calendar for the week, according to analysts at Westpac, markets are now pricing just 4 basis points (bp) of easing at the 5th November Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.48% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). As for the RBNZ, the analysts note that the market is pricing for Reserve Bank of New Zealand is for 24bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.57%.
AUD/NZD levels
The price of the cross has broken below the 200 4-hour moving average following lower highs and mounting pressures with momentum kicking in. The 21-day moving average has also given in and should the price hold below there, bears will be looking for a move to the 1.0630s and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement located around 1.0620.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
