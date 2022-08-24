- AUD/NZD has sensed buying interest after the release of the vulnerable NZ Retail Sales data.
- The NZ Retail Sales have declined to -2.3% vs. the former release of -0.5%.
- Dismal improvement in the labor cost index is a major reason behind weaker Retail Sales.
The AUD/NZD pair has picked significant bids near 1.1160 as Statistics New Zealand has reported vulnerable Retail Sales figures. The economic data has landed at -2.3%, lower than the prior release of -0.5%. This indicates that the overall demand in the kiwi zone is declining sharply led by soaring price pressures.
It is worth noting that higher price pressures should result in higher Retail Sales as households are needed to make more payouts to offset the increment in prices. However, the overall Retail Sales have declined, which indicates a serious slowdown in retail demand. Investors should be aware of the fact that the labor cost index is not rising as per the responsiveness in the price rise index. Therefore, households are buying the necessity goods as their demand cannot be postponed but are ditching the purchase of durable goods.
No doubt, to tame high price pressures, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is continuously hiking its Official Cash Rate (OCR). The OCR has stepped up to 3% after four consecutive 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes announcement by RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr. More rate hike announcements are on cards as the inflation rate is still far from the desired rate.
On the aussie front, investors have ignored the downbeat Australian PMI numbers. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slipped sharply to 54.5 vs. expectations of 57.3 and the prior release of 55.7. While the Services PMI data landed lower to 49.6 against the forecasts of 54 and the former figure of 50.9.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1088
|Daily SMA50
|1.1062
|Daily SMA100
|1.1026
|Daily SMA200
|1.0836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1052
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0936
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1427
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price. US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains. The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
Gold aims establishment above $1,750, DXY stabilizes ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance as it is hovering around the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is auctioning in an inventory adjustment phase after a firmer rebound from Tuesday’s low of $1,727.85.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech provide additional legs to the dollar rally?