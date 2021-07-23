AUD/NZD: Divergence between Autralia and New Zealand to favor the downside – MUFG

The Australian dollar is facing increasing bearish risk as zero-covid policy could weigh on growth, reinforcing the divergence with the New Zealand dollar, explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They have a trade idea of shorting AUD/NZD with a target at 1.0250 and stop loss at 1.0750
Key Quotes:
“We have had some data releases this week that we believe will increasingly see investors question the zero-covid policy stance given the potential impact to growth if infections continue to escalate. Retail Sales in June plunged 1.8%, much weaker than expected while today the Composite PMI for July fell to 45.2, the lowest since May 2020. These developments will only reinforce the divergence with New Zealand where monetary policy will be tightened far sooner.”
“We acknowledge there is a clear risk that RBNZ rate hike expectations could well be pared back but the surge in New Zealand inflation last week (1.3% Q/Q versus 0.7% expected) we believe will leave the RBNZ more determined to remove policy stimulus assuming there is no fresh outbreaks of COVID in New Zealand.”
“NZD should be less sensitive to global developments while Australia domestic developments will add to AUD woes. New Zealand today announced the suspension of all quarantine-free travel from Australia for 8 weeks which should limit risks in New Zealand where there are currently 80 active COVID cases, with an increase of 20 in the last 24hrs and all confirmed at the border”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 and down on the day. Markit's US Services PMI missed estimates with 59.8, souring sentiment. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. The ECB's dovish decision pressures the euro.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to this level after UK Retail Sales beat estimates but Markit's PMIs missed on both sides of the pond. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support
Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?