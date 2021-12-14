AUD/NZD consolidates within this week’s 1.0520-1.0560 ahead of key NZ GDP, Australia jobs data

- AUD/NZD has consolidated within this week’s this week’s thin 1.0520-1.0560ish ranges on Tuesday.
- The pair is awaiting key New Zealand Q3 GDP figures and the Austrlia November jobs report, both out on Thursday.
AUD/NZD has continued to consolidate within this week’s thin 1.0520-1.0560ish ranges on Tuesday as the pair awaits the release of key data out of both Australia and New Zealand later in the week. The main resistance for traders to keep an eye on comes in at 1.0560, while the 1.0500 level is the main area to watch to the downside.
Thursday’s Asia Pacific session will see the release of New Zealand Q3 GDP growth figures, followed by the release of the Australia November jobs report. Both data releases will be watched closely by AUD/NZD traders as both might influence the timeline for RBNZ and RBA policy tightening. The RBNZ has already delivered two 25bps rate hikes to take rates to 0.75%, with more hikes expected to come in 2022 and beyond, while the RBA remains a long way off even lifting rates for the first time since the pandemic.
FX markets have had ample time to price in the large divergence in policy (which drove AUD/NZD much of the weakness in the summer months). Focus has now shifted to whether the RBNZ can live up to market expectations (some fear it can’t/won’t) and on when the RBA’s first rate hike will be coming. Last week’s RBA rate decision was a little more hawkish in tone than anticipated and had analysts speculating that the bank may want to move on rate hikes as soon as mid-2022 – this helped propel AUD/NZD back above 1.0500.
A strong labour market report on Thursday may infuse further hawkish speculation that may further underpin the Aussie. But this may be counteracted if the decline in Q3 NZ GDP isn't as bad as feared (remember, much of the country was in lockdown at the time). A smaller Q3 contraction would embolden the RBNZ to press ahead with the monetary tightening that it knows it needs to do in order to reign in above-target inflation and a hot labour market.
The main point is that AUD/NZD will be highly sensitive to the data on Thursday. Other data out this week, like Tuesday’s release of NZ Q3 Current Account numbers (2145GMT) and Australian December Westpac Consumer Sentiment survey (at 2330GMT), Thursday’s speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe and Friday’s NZ December ANZ Business Confidence survey, will all also be of note but is unlikely to dictate the broader narrative.
AUD/Nzd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0538
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0445
|Daily SMA50
|1.0457
|Daily SMA100
|1.0445
|Daily SMA200
|1.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.052
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0514
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0241
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0462
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0404
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD extended its slide to 1.1254, a fresh weekly low. The poor performance of equities and higher US Treasury yields provide support to the dollar heading into the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
Cryptos rebound after finding support
BTC suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. ETH price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP has upcoming Kumo Twist, which could point to a temporary or long-term reversal in the current trend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?