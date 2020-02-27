AUD/NZD: Buying dips, likely to move higher through 2020 – TD Securities

Analysts from TD Securities forecast the AUD/NZD pair will move higher during 2020. They see it at 1.06 by June and ending the year at around 1.08.
Key Quotes:
“The RBA's hurdle to cut is high. Gov Lowe indicated the Bank would consider easing if the unemployment rate deteriorates 'materially' and if there was no further progress on the inflation target. We currently have the RBA easing in Apr, but acknowledge the risk is for the RBA to cut later in Q2. By the May meeting the RBA will have 2 jobs prints and the inflation report. Yields are nudging record lows across the curve - 3yrs low is 0.548% (4th Feb'20) and 10yrs is 0.85% (16th Aug'19). Yields around these levels are consistent with the RBA cutting the cash rate to 0.5%. We don't rule out a further drop in yields should the virus dislocate supply chains, but with yields near range lows, 3s10s curve flatteners appear as the better risk-reward trade.”
“AUD has maintained its status as the barometer of global health. Along with EUR, it has traded sharply lower as uncertainty has ripped through the global supply chain. The move have exceeded levels justified by shortterm drivers and short positioning looks extreme. While it could drop a touch more, we prefer buying dips in AUDNZD.”
“Cyclical and structural force s have weighed on NZD. It’s trades to mix of global and local factors, leaving it vulnerable to a very uncertain regional growth outlook. Supply side reform is a negative structural force, especially as the BoP remains challenge. NZD’s sensitivity to these flow dynamics should limit upside over the coming months and slower moving value model should point to a higher AUDNZD through 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.