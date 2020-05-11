AUD/NZD bulls in control, NZD the under performer ahead of RBNZ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD holding at the highs for early Asia with a focus on the RBNZ. 
  • AUD/NZD looking for a test through 1.07 the figure. 

AUD/NZD rose from 1.0645 to 1.0675 overnight, holding at the highs for early Asia and flat for the day so far. It's been a relatively quiet start fo the week, with both Europe and the US sessions mixed as investors mulled the prospects of governments relaxing lockdown measures. 

Risks of opening too soon

With respect to the outlook for opening up the economy in the face of a health risk, using publicly available data, MIT had used machine learning to model what relaxing global lockdown rules could do to COVID-19 cases.

The study concluded that by “relaxing quarantine measures too soon", it predicted that the consequences would be far more "catastrophic,” according to model developer and MIT mechanical engineering professor George Barbastathis. This was when compared to a similar second-wave resurgence that occurred in Singapore after it began relaxing its own measures too early.

The underperformer of the two had been NZD ahead of the RBNZ

Meanwhile, the underperformer of the two had been NZD which fell from 0.6156 to 0.6075. Markets know that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand needs to do more and this week will likely see more QE which is expected to be roughly doubled.

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that they expect "NZGB issuance for 2020/21 to be lifted to a record $45bn pace, but the impact of this supply will be more than offset by a doubling of the QE programme to $60bn."

At the same time, if there is any mention of negative rates being a real possibility and should it be implied that it could be within 12 months, then the bird could really take a hit. AUD/NZD will be looking at territories above 1.07 the figure with prospects of a test above 1.0750 in such a scenario. 

AUD/NZD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 1.0665
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.0646
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0606
Daily SMA50 1.0417
Daily SMA100 1.0412
Daily SMA200 1.0524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0689
Previous Daily Low 1.0631
Previous Weekly High 1.07
Previous Weekly Low 1.0577
Previous Monthly High 1.0753
Previous Monthly Low 1.0151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0667
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0621
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0679
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0738

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

