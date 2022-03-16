AUD/NZD bulls approach 1.0700 despite Q4 New Zealand GDP’s rebound, Aussie employment eyed

- AUD/NZD extends recovery from two-month low on softer-than-expected NZ Q4 GDP.
- New Zealand GDP reversed previous contractions but missed upbeat forecasts.
- Ukraine-Russia headlines, China news propel risk-on mood even as Fed hikes rate by 0.25%.
- Australian employment data for February, risk catalysts will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/NZD justifies New Zealand’s Q4 GDP miss while extending the previous day’s rebound towards 1.0700, around 1.0680 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The reason for the pair’s latest strength could be linked to the market’s optimism of overcoming the Ukraine-Russia crisis, as well as easing covid fears from China.
New Zealand’s (NZ) fourth quarter (Q4) GDP came in 3.0% and 3.1% QoQ and YoY while reversing the previous contraction of -3.7% and -0.3% respectively. However, market forecasts were too upbeat, 3.2% for the quarter and 3.3% for yearly print, which in turn dented the New Zealand dollar.
Read: New Zealand GDP rebounds but fails to lift NZD
ANZ also raised bars for the AUD/NZD prices as it predicted before the data, “Unfortunately, the prospects for further strong GDP prints over the first half of 2022 in particular are looking weaker by the minute.”
On a different page, progress on the Ukraine-Russia peace talks isn’t clear even as Moscow cheers the nearness of an agreement including ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops. However, Ukraine praises the softness of Russian diplomats’ voice and the International Court of Justice in The Hague also ordered Moscow to abandon the Ukraine invasion, which in turn favors risk-on mood.
Elsewhere, a softer COVID-19 daily count from China tames virus woes from the dragon nation and adds to the upbeat sentiment. On the same line were headlines suggesting the government’s readiness to propel economic growth, by China Vice Premier Liu He.
That said, Wall Street portrayed a risk-on mood and the US 10-year Treasury yields gained 2.0% on Wednesday to refresh the highest level since 2019 as the Fed hiked benchmark rate by 0.25% and signaled more.
Looking forward, Australia’s employment data for February will be important for AUD/NZD prices. Forecasts suggest that the headline Unemployment Rate may ease to 4.1% from 4.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas Employment Change could rise from 12.9K to 37K. Along with the data, the RBA Bulletin for Q4 will also be released and should be watched too. However, major attention will be given to risk catalysts as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is more concerned with the inflation of late.
Read: Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures to fuel the optimism-related rally
Technical analysis
A two-week-old descending trend line around 1.0685 holds the key to the further upside of the AUD/NZD prices.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|1.0628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0717
|Daily SMA50
|1.0697
|Daily SMA100
|1.0592
|Daily SMA200
|1.0564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.071
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0624
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0778
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0648
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0798
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0656
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.077
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around a one-week high near 0.7285, after rising for the last two consecutive days, during Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the risk barometer portrays the market’s indecision over the Russia-Ukraine peace talks ahead of the key data release.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Chainlink price set for a 20% run as bulls smash through the daily trend
Chainlink price tests previous resistance as the bulls have pushed past a 2-day swing high at $14.46. There are a few indicators giving confluence that a bullish trend is underway. Chainlink price should have investors feeling enthusiastic as the bulls have successfully broken through the 2-day trend line.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.