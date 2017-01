Analysts at Westpac offered an outlook for the antipodean cross.

Key Quotes:

"AUD/NZD 1 day: (1.0415)

The softer AU CPI along has seen AUD/NZD stumble lower though there is support down at 1.0330/50. Q4 NZ will decide near term direction.

AUD/NZD 1-3 month:

Higher to the 1.0650-1.0770 area, mainly for valuation reasons. The cross remains well below fair value estimates implied by interest rates, commodity prices and risk sentiment."