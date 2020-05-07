AUD/NZD: Bullish commitments dissipating in H&S formation

- AUD/NZD drifting to the downside from recent resistance, eyes on H&S.
- Cold wars and global trade weighing on the antipodeans.
AUD/NZD has given back some ground since topping out at 1.0751 and is being resisted on correction attempts to the upside, with risk mounting up to the downside both technically and fundamentally. At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 1.0636 between a low of 1.0634 and 1.0655.
With the technicals in the process of forming a right-hand H&S shoulder, the Aussie is vulnerable to the escalation of tensions between the US and China. The US administration has stepped up consideration of economic measures against China his week and is holding it accountable for failing to prevent the global spread of the new coronavirus.
A new cold war between Washington and Beijing
Washington is engaging in a so-called new cold war with Beijing with the American hawks criticizing China for downplaying the impact of the COVID-19. Trump's administration is also reportedly mulling an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China and weighing new tariffs to renew a trade war. USD/CNH remains key to the AUD, with the risks slightly tilted to the downside and it has moved higher this week, putting pressure on the Aussie with talk of China abandoning this year’s growth target.
Meanwhile, Kiwi has followed the beleaguered EUR lower, as the US dollar perks up, testing he 100 handle yet again in the DXY. The bird has its own bearish agenda though, so here is little to separate these currencies, AUD and NZD although trade wars should hurt the Aussie more than the kiwi.
A thorn in the side for the NZ dollar is the nation's key export - milk. Whole milk powder, was effectively unchanged (up 0.1%), which is better than what the futures market had predicted – a 2% fall. However, "it remains 15% below the year’s peak in January, and at US$2745, it is 10% below the average of the past three years ($3040)," analysts at Westpac noted.
H&S formation
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.059
|Daily SMA50
|1.0407
|Daily SMA100
|1.0407
|Daily SMA200
|1.0522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.067
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0753
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0574
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0753
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0564
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are Aussie/China Trade Balance data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
Thursday morning in Asia is likely to be a busy affair for the AUD/USD pair traders. Any upbeat Trade Balance figures may offer immediate upside to the AUD/USD pair but could escalate the US-China tussle and may weigh on the quote afterward.
USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears. Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold bulls buying the dips as geopolitical backdrop improves for safe-haven trades. US administration strengthened its belief that the origins of the virus are related to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.
WTI drops below $24.00, 50-HMA on the spotlight
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading. A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support. Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.