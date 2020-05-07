AUD/NZD: Bullish commitments dissipating in H&S formation

AUD/NZD drifting to the downside from recent resistance, eyes on H&S.

Cold wars and global trade weighing on the antipodeans.

AUD/NZD has given back some ground since topping out at 1.0751 and is being resisted on correction attempts to the upside, with risk mounting up to the downside both technically and fundamentally. At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 1.0636 between a low of 1.0634 and 1.0655.

With the technicals in the process of forming a right-hand H&S shoulder, the Aussie is vulnerable to the escalation of tensions between the US and China. The US administration has stepped up consideration of economic measures against China his week and is holding it accountable for failing to prevent the global spread of the new coronavirus.

A new cold war between Washington and Beijing

Washington is engaging in a so-called new cold war with Beijing with the American hawks criticizing China for downplaying the impact of the COVID-19. Trump's administration is also reportedly mulling an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China and weighing new tariffs to renew a trade war. USD/CNH remains key to the AUD, with the risks slightly tilted to the downside and it has moved higher this week, putting pressure on the Aussie with talk of China abandoning this year’s growth target.

Meanwhile, Kiwi has followed the beleaguered EUR lower, as the US dollar perks up, testing he 100 handle yet again in the DXY. The bird has its own bearish agenda though, so here is little to separate these currencies, AUD and NZD although trade wars should hurt the Aussie more than the kiwi.

A thorn in the side for the NZ dollar is the nation's key export - milk. Whole milk powder, was effectively unchanged (up 0.1%), which is better than what the futures market had predicted – a 2% fall. However, "it remains 15% below the year’s peak in January, and at US$2745, it is 10% below the average of the past three years ($3040)," analysts at Westpac noted.

H&S formation

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0635 Today Daily Change -0.0018 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1.0653 Trends Daily SMA20 1.059 Daily SMA50 1.0407 Daily SMA100 1.0407 Daily SMA200 1.0522 Levels Previous Daily High 1.067 Previous Daily Low 1.0613 Previous Weekly High 1.0753 Previous Weekly Low 1.0574 Previous Monthly High 1.0753 Previous Monthly Low 1.0151 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0648 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0635 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0621 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0588 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0564 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0678 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0702 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0735



