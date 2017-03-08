AUD/NZD: better bid medium term, looks for break and close above 1.0750

AUD/NZD: better bid medium term, looks for break and close above 1.0750By Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0690, down -0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.0695 and low at 1.0687.
AUD/NZD is making a minor recovery into the closing Asian session for this week. The bird's stretched technical indicators and long position came to fruition at the end of last month and the cross has been unable take-back control beyond 1.0675.
NZD/USD: remains vulnerable ahead of nonfarm payrolls key event
However, analysts at Westpac noted that the cross remains below fair value estimates implied by interest rates, commodity prices and risk sentiment, although it is closing the gap. "There’s potential for a rebound in iron ore prices this year, given high steel prices," the analysts argued.
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD's key downside is the 1.0600 level and late July lows where the cross was demanded as the previous 11th / 12th July double top highs. A drop through here has the 13th July lows of 1.0537. To the upside, a break and daily close above 1.0750 opens 1.0801 and 1.0845 recent highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.