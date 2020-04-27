AUD/NZD beating on the doors of the 1.07 level where next?

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD extends the upside trend, taking on the 1.07 handle. 
  • Commodities tugged and pulled by oil, but AUD carries on regardless. 

AUD/NZD has rallied to test the vicinity of the 1.07 handle having surged in the last few sessions from a touch below the 1.06 handle, extending the rally from the 1.0480s earlier in the month. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0698 within the session's range of 1.0676 and 1.0711. 

Commodity complex seeking traction

AUD has been in great shape of late, ploughing through key technical resistance in the 0.64 handle and defying gravity at the start of this week, holding on to positive territory. In an improved risk environment, the commodity complex has been trying to find traction, although the price of oil continues to weigh heavily, dragging on the market in general. "The ANZ China Commodity Index ended the session down 2.7%, driven by a sharp fall in the energy sector (-9.6%)," analysts at ANZ Bank explained today.

"This cast a pall over the rest of the sector. Bulk commodities fell as iron ore and coking coal prices remained under pressure. Weakness in sugar and palm oil also weighed on the agriculture sector. Industrial metals were mixed, with losses in aluminium and nickel offset by a gain in copper. Precious metals also waned, as gold inched lower."

Nonetheless, AUD/USD was by far the strongest G10 currency, up 1.4% over the day to 0.6460, including a 6 week high of 0.6472. The kiwi also had a strong +0.5% performance vs the USD but is in danger of a trip towards the 1.09 handle vs the Aussie if bears do not step in soon as the cross prints highs, not seen since the 13 November 2019 RBNZ meeting. However, in reality, there is very little to distinguish AUD and NZD, but this is certainly a case of "the trend s your friend." 

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0704
Today Daily Change 0.0084
Today Daily Change % 0.79
Today daily open 1.062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0443
Daily SMA50 1.0373
Daily SMA100 1.039
Daily SMA200 1.0512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0637
Previous Daily Low 1.0594
Previous Weekly High 1.0643
Previous Weekly Low 1.0474
Previous Monthly High 1.0536
Previous Monthly Low 0.9924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.061
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0573
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.066
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0684

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces post-BOJ losses to above 107.00

USD/JPY retraces post-BOJ losses to above 107.00

USD/JPY remains choppy inside the immediate symmetrical triangle. BOJ’s unlimited QE, downbeat forecasts failed to please the JPY bears. Fed undertakes another targeted measure to combat the liquidity.

USD/JPY News

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release.  The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.

Read more

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.

Oil News

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures