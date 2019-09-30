AUD/NZD: Bears pushed back a step or two ahead of RBA

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD is trading on the front foot despite the prospects of an RBA rate cut. 
  • Markets are experiencing continued anxiety over the outcome of the US-China trade talks next week.

AUD/NZD is trading on the front foot despite the prospects of the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting interest rates at today's meeting. The NZD is under pressures considering the calls for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to slash rates yet again before the year is out. 

Analysts at Westpac noted that the market pricing for RBNZ is for 19bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.59%. For now, there will be a focus on data in the lead up to November's meeting and indeed, the commodity sector will continue to be vulnerable with respect to trade talks and the global economic backdrop. - Indeed, markets are experiencing continued anxiety over the outcome of the US-China trade talks next week, as well as political uncertainty over the impeachment inquiry in the US.

A 25 basis point cut is likely

Meanwhile, the RBA is up next where a 25 basis point cut is likely. "With the RBA now playing catch-up to achieve its year-end ’19 and 2020 GDP forecasts that are premised on a cut by Nov, and signs that wages growth has stalled, the RBA need not wait to cut," analysts at Westpac explained. 

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0782
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.0746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0735
Daily SMA50 1.059
Daily SMA100 1.0558
Daily SMA200 1.0529
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0757
Previous Daily Low 1.0712
Previous Weekly High 1.0821
Previous Weekly Low 1.0702
Previous Monthly High 1.0696
Previous Monthly Low 1.0263
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0729
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0693
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0765
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.081

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108

After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.

Gold News

Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses

Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi has begun impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump. Partisan camps on both sides have planted their stakes in the ground, but investors want to know how the unfolding political drama will impact their wealth.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures