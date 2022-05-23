- AUD/NZD carving out the downside at the start of the week.
- All eyes turn to the RBNZ and markets keep second-guessing the RBA.
Bith the Australian dollar and kiwi are in favour at the start of the week in a risk on open and in the face of a weaker US dollar. The Aussie is enjoying some correctives at the start of the week, taking on a 4-hour resistance as the US dollar continues to limp. The currency had been on the front foot following stronger than expected inflation data in the Consumer Price Index last month and expectations of a committed central bank to hike rates further.
However, the recent wage and employment data may not have met Governor Lowe’s threshold of there needing to be “a very strong argument” for the RBA to “deviate” from moves of 25bp in coming months, analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
''Especially when the minutes from the May meeting highlighted “that the Board meets monthly”, so has “the opportunity to review the setting of interest rates again within a relatively short period of time.”
''Still, we think the option of a 40bp move will be considered at the RBA’s June meeting before a move of 25bp is chosen.''
Nevertheless, the RBA minutes were insightful and there is a stronger case for the 40bos move in a recent note written by analysts at Westpac:
''The RBA May Board meeting which provided useful insights into some changes in the thinking of the Board. Essentially the Board recognises its inflation challenge while indicating that it will not be dependent on the Wage Price Index (WPI) alone as its guide to developments in the labour market.''
''It also highlighted that other central banks are moving quickly to a neutral stance of monetary policy. That is significant given that the Governor has repeatedly pointed out that Australia’s inflation challenge is not as severe as in other countries.''
''That observation is not supported by the current forecasts. The RBA expects underlying inflation to reach 4.6% by year’s end whereas the FOMC sees core PCE inflation at 4.1%. For these reasons, we do not see the slightly lower than expected WPI for the March quarter as being a swing factor in its decision on June 7. We still expect the RBA to raise the cash rate by 40 basis points.''
RBNZ in focus
Meanwhile, there will be a focus on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Analysts at TD Securities explained that both Consumer Price Inflation (6.9% YoY) and sectoral core inflation (4.2% YoY) were elevated in the first quarter and hint at the urgency needed from the RBNZ to constraint inflation expectations.
''The Bank seems content with its 'stitch in time' approach to policy and didn’t push back on market pricing which leads us to conclude that the Bank will go ahead with another 50bps hike.''
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0993
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0999
|Daily SMA50
|1.0895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0795
|Daily SMA200
|1.0625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1123
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases below 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher towards 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared in early Asia amid a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Options expiry to the rescue on Friday but its official, we are in a bear market
Another wild and volatile week which seems to be the tone so far for 2022. Wild swings throughout the week were mirrored on Friday with wild intraday swings. The S&P 500 did manage to slide into a bear market territory on Friday.