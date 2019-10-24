AUD/NZD: Bears in control within descending channel, eyes on 50% mean reversion

- AUD/NZD extending losses within the descending channel, rejected by trend resistance.
- Central Banks and trade deal are current drivers for the cross.
AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0681, steady-Eddy in early Asia, albeit on the backfoot within a bearish technical backdrop on the daily outlook. The old adage, 'what goes up must come down' has been in play with the cross since its September peak while sentiment for the two central banks remains equally dovish.
"Markets are pricing 5bp of easing at the 5 Nov RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.48% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). Market pricing for RBNZ is for 22bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.62%," analysts at Westpac explained.
Looking to political fundamentals and Sino/US trade relations
Meanwhile, looking to the political fundamentals and Sino/US trade relations, the Aussie tends to be more susceptible to the headlines and trades as a proxy to the saga. However, the latest developments should be supportive given that the sentiment is for a Phase-1 deal to be ratified as soon as next months summit scheduled to take place in Chile. The riots and protests that took to the streets of late, mind you, could be a spanner in the works should the summit be cancelled due to escalating violent demonstrations on the streets of Chile.
"Under the Phase 1 deal, the White House reported that China’s purchases of US farm goods would scale up to USD40–50bn/y within a couple of years, while the US will delay a tariff increase scheduled for 15 Oct,"
analysts at ANZ Bank wrote - which would be highly supportive for the Aussie.
AUD/NZD levels
The cross has buckled below the 1.07 handle and is capped on recovery attempts by the 21-DMA having been rejected by the descending channel's resistance at the start of the week. Bears are looking for a break to the 1.0660's horizontal support-line and prior lows from the month ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0620. The 200-day moving average is located down at the 50% mean reversion level of the Aug to Sep swing-highs at 1.0550.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.0669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.072
|Daily SMA50
|1.0694
|Daily SMA100
|1.0583
|Daily SMA200
|1.0545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0713
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0795
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0852
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
