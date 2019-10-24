AUD/NZD: Bears in control within descending channel, eyes on 50% mean reversion

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/NZD extending losses within the descending channel, rejected by trend resistance.
  • Central Banks and trade deal are current drivers for the cross.

AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0681, steady-Eddy in early Asia, albeit on the backfoot within a bearish technical backdrop on the daily outlook. The old adage, 'what goes up must come down' has been in play with the cross since its September peak while sentiment for the two central banks remains equally dovish.  

"Markets are pricing 5bp of easing at the 5 Nov RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.48% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%). Market pricing for RBNZ is for 22bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.62%," analysts at Westpac explained. 

Looking to political fundamentals and Sino/US trade relations

Meanwhile, looking to the political fundamentals and Sino/US trade relations, the Aussie tends to be more susceptible to the headlines and trades as a proxy to the saga. However, the latest developments should be supportive given that the sentiment is for a Phase-1 deal to be ratified as soon as next months summit scheduled to take place in Chile. The riots and protests that took to the streets of late, mind you, could be a spanner in the works should the summit be cancelled due to escalating violent demonstrations on the streets of Chile. 

"Under the Phase 1 deal, the White House reported that China’s purchases of US farm goods would scale up to USD40–50bn/y within a couple of years, while the US will delay a tariff increase scheduled for 15 Oct,"

analysts at ANZ Bank wrote - which would be highly supportive for the Aussie. 

AUD/NZD levels

The cross has buckled below the 1.07 handle and is capped on recovery attempts by the 21-DMA having been rejected by the descending channel's resistance at the start of the week. Bears are looking for a break to the 1.0660's horizontal support-line and prior lows from the month ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0620. The 200-day moving average is located down at the 50% mean reversion level of the Aug to Sep swing-highs at 1.0550. 

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0683
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.0669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.072
Daily SMA50 1.0694
Daily SMA100 1.0583
Daily SMA200 1.0545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0713
Previous Daily Low 1.0664
Previous Weekly High 1.0795
Previous Weekly Low 1.0685
Previous Monthly High 1.0852
Previous Monthly Low 1.063
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0602
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0731
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.075

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty

With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive

USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level

Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag. 

Gold News

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu

Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures