All eyes are on the RBA this week, expecting a rate cut.

A positive undertone emanating out of the RBNZ at present failing to support the bird.

AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0745 and virtually flat in the open this week, having travelled from a high of 1.0829 to a low of 1.0702 last week.

The bird has been unable to maintain the upward momentum despite a positive undertone emanating out of the RBNZ at present. "A modest weakening in the USD helped the kiwi firm but offered little lift. Expect the ANZ Business Confidence data to be closely followed by markets, analysts at ANZ explained.

Markets speculate on the odds of a cut at Tuesday’s RBA meeting

As for the AUD, the commodity currency edged higher as markets continued to speculate on the odds of a cut at Tuesday’s RBA meeting. China’s PMI data will be in focus for this pair today, as participants await tomorrow’s RBA decision.

Meanwhile, the general the easing of tensions in the Middle East amid a Saudi-Yemen partial cease-fire has been attributed to some technical selling in safe havens, supporting the Aussie.

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0745 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.0746 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0735 Daily SMA50 1.059 Daily SMA100 1.0558 Daily SMA200 1.0529 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0757 Previous Daily Low 1.0712 Previous Weekly High 1.0821 Previous Weekly Low 1.0702 Previous Monthly High 1.0696 Previous Monthly Low 1.0263 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.074 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0729 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.072 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0693 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0675 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0765 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0783 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.081