AUD/NZD accelerates the downfall to the 1.0770 mark following the RBA decision

- AUD/NZD faces some selling pressure and drops to 1.0770 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision.
- The RBA decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.10% at its August meeting.
- Investors will shift their focus to the New Zealand employment data on Wednesday.
The AUD/NZD cross faces selling pressure and drops to the 1.0770 mark following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision. Market players await the New Zealand employment data for fresh impetus. The cross currently trades around 1.0784, down 0.32% for the day.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to maintain the interest rate unchanged at 4.10% at Tuesday's August monetary policy meeting. RBA Governor Phillip Lowe remarked that the decision to keep rates intact gives the RBA more time to analyze the impact of the interest rate hikes and the economic outlook. However, more monetary policy tightening may be necessary to guarantee that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but this will depend on the data and the developing risk assessment.
The economic data released on Monday showed that Australia’s TD Securities Inflation figure dropped to 5.4% YoY from 5.7% in June. Meanwhile, Australia’s Private Sector Credit fell to 0.2% MoM and 5.5% YoY in June, compared to 0.4% and 6.2% prior, respectively. Additionally, Australia's Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM, against the expectation of 0.0% and 0.7 prior. The Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in at 3.9% YoY and 0.5% QoQ.
On the Kiwi front, Statistics New Zealand revealed on Tuesday that Building Permits in June were up 3.5% MoM after a 2.23% decline in May. Earlier this week, the National Bank of New Zealand showed that July's New Zealand ANZ Activity Outlook improved to 0.8%, above the expected 0.9% decline. Meanwhile, ANZ Business Confidence fell from -18 in June to -13.1 in July.
Looking ahead, market participants will digest the interest rate decision and statement. On Wednesday, attention will shift to the New Zealand employment data. Investors will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities for the AUD/NZD pair.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0782
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.0819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0815
|Daily SMA50
|1.0863
|Daily SMA100
|1.0796
|Daily SMA200
|1.0817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.078
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0796
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0725
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.