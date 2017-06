Analysts at Nomura are bearish AUD/NZD.

Key Quotes:

"We re-entered short AUD/NZD positions this week."

"The fundamental backdrop continues to favour NZD over AUD, with New Zealand domestic growth momentum more positive and commodity prices firming."

"We continue to expect a very weak Q1 Australian GDP print (released 7 June) which should also keep interest rate differentials supporting NZD."