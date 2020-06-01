- Antepodens governed in a realm of geopolitics as a key driver.
- RBA, Aussie GDP and ongoing trade war headlines to dominate the cross.
AUD/NZD has been trading in a phase of consolidation sub the 1.08 hande following a prior failure. At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 1.0744 having travelled between a low of 1.0735 and a high of 1.0755 on the session so far.
We are entering a realm of geopolitics as a key driver at the moment. The Aussie has been highly correlated to the equity markets which were mixed on Friday but the concerns around the Sino-US relationship and weak US consumer sentiment has been weighing on risk appetite.
US-China tensions running high
AUD has been otherwise able to track positive performances on Wall Street as well as commodities. The energy sector continues to lead the complex higher, although it is expected to struggle in a trade war situation. The ramifications for financial markets could be enormous should the US and China get into a tit for tat exchange of response to a war of words.
The US President has stated that the United States will move to sanction Chinese officials over what he referred to as the ‘smothering’ of Hong Kong, but so far, there has been no mention of a trade deal between the two countries, nor currency manipulation.
The question is how far Trump will go having already removed Hong Kong's favoured status and further deteriorating the relationship with China. With US-China tensions running high, there are upside risks for USD/CNY and USD/CNH and therefore weigh on AUD. In fact, we have already seen the value of the CNY weaken vs. the USD which has raised concerns that China could be weaponising its currency to support external trade.
Looking ahead for the week we have the Reserve Bank of Australia as well as Aussie Gross Domestic Produce. Expectations are for the data to decline for the first time since 2011. But there is a lot more uncertainty than usual this time, reflecting the huge forces impacting the economy.
AUD/NZD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0713
|Daily SMA50
|1.0549
|Daily SMA100
|1.0461
|Daily SMA200
|1.0542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.067
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0754
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
