AUD/NZD 1.1140 is possible during the day ahead - Westpac

AUD/NZD 1.1140 is possible during the day ahead - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac explained their outlook for the antipodean cross and rates.
Key Quotes:
"AUD/NZD 1 day: Yesterday’s correction down to 1.1025 was shallow, indicating a retest of 1.1140 is possible during the day ahead, as long as AU retail sales and trade data comply.
AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A retest of the 1.1200 area seen in April is possible if iron ore’s rally since mid-June continues and global risk sentiment remains elevated. (4 Sep)
AU swap yields 1 day: The 3yr should open around 2.10%, the 10yr around 2.82%.
AU swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBA outlook (on hold for some time) is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 3yr swap rates in a 1.8% to 2.3% range, as long as core inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates. (8 Aug).
NZ swap yields 1 day: NZ 2yr swap rates should open up 1bp at 2.14%, the 10yr up 3bp at 3.07%, in response to US interest rates movement overnight.
NZ swap yields 1-3 month: Our RBNZ outlook (on hold throughout 2018) is anchoring short-maturity interest rates and should keep 2yr swap rates in a 2.1% to 2.6% range, as long as inflation remains below 2%. Longer maturity rates will largely follow US rates. (8 Aug)"
