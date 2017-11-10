AUD: Move lower running out of steam – ING

AUD: Move lower running out of steam – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING suggest that the negative retail sales in Australia has left their economists scratching their heads; it could delay their bias for a 1Q18 RBA rate hike, but certainly the prospects of a rate cut - as floated by one RBA Board Member recently - is not our central scenario (nor the market consensus).
Key Quotes
“Neutral RBA bias remains the overarching theme, with markets only pricing in 25 basis points worth of hikes over a one-year horizon. Limited data in the Australian calendar this week to test this assumption.”
“Tumbling commodity prices are also weighing on AUD - with iron ore prices having fallen by 20% in Sep - and not starting Oct on any better footing. We expect external factors - namely how far US yields push higher - to drive dollar-bloc currencies in the week ahead. A benign open in Chinese markets following the Golden Week holiday has also eased any further near term pressure on Asian currencies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.