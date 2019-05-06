- Australian GDP lagged behind consensus on a quarterly basis.
- Risk events remain highlighted for fresh direction.
AUD/JPY trades near 75.60 after testing the intra-day low of 75.50 on weaker than expected GDP data from Australia, released on early Wednesday.
Australia’s first quarter (Q1) 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) lagged behind 0.5% market consensus to 0.4% on QoQ basis while meeting 1.8% forecast versus 2.3% prior on a yearly format.
Yesterday’s rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and dovish comments from Governor Philip Lowe seems already priced as buyers held previous upside bias despite the outcome.
Risk tone turned heavy after Tokyo open as traders gave much emphasis to noises surrounding the US-China and US-Mexico trade tussles. The global barometer of risk sentiment, 10-year US treasury yield holds tightly to 2.12% while writing the article.
Despite lack of major economics, chances of witnessing active trade sessions can’t be ruled out as the US Vice President will host Mexican leaders for talks after the US President Donald Trump levied fresh tariffs on its trade partner for illegal migration.
Adding to the volatility could be developments on US-China trade tussle and comments from the Fed policymakers during their public appearances.
Technical Analysis
Sustained trading above 200-HMA highlights the two-week-old descending trend-line figure of 76.05 and 76.35 as near-term resistances whereas extended declines under 75.60 can take 75.30 and 75.00 as important supports before pushing bears towards July 2016 low near 74.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.